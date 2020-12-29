B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2020

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that BGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $30.23, the dividend yield is 6.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGS was $30.23, representing a -5.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.93 and a 190.95% increase over the 52 week low of $10.39.

BGS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). BGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 43.29%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGS Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BGS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BGS as a top-10 holding:

Global X Super Dividend ETF (DIV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II (XSHD)

Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV)

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSB with an increase of 28.76% over the last 100 days. DIV has the highest percent weighting of BGS at 6.56%.

