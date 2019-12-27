B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.475 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BGS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BGS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.81, the dividend yield is 10.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BGS was $17.81, representing a -42.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $31.03 and a 25.42% increase over the 52 week low of $14.20.

BGS is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). BGS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports BGS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.41%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BGS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

