B&G Foods Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: Here's What You Should Know

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is likely to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $472.7 million, suggesting a fall of almost 6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 20 cents per share. The projection indicates a decline of 25.9% from the figure reported in the year-ago period quarter. B&G Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average.



Factors to Note

The overall food industry has been grappling with category-wide challenges. Being no exception to this pressure, B&G Foods has been witnessing soft sales for the past few quarters. The company is battling softness in the Foodservice category amid soft restaurant traffic. A slower recovery in net sales to retail customers continues to pose a threat to its performance. The persistence of these factors poses a threat to the company’s to-be-reported quarter.

Despite these challenges, B&G Foods is likely to have benefited from its strong brand portfolio, which is bolstered by strategic acquisitions and innovations.

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for B&G Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BGS carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Some Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time around.



CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.38% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is likely to register a top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $234.9 million, which indicates growth of 33.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 11 cents per share. The figure indicates growth of 83.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number. CAVA delivered an average earnings surprise of 257.7% in the trailing four quarters.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. OLLI's top line is anticipated to increase year over year when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $519 million, which implies 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating 11.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Sweetgreen, Inc. SG currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. SG is likely to register growth in its top and bottom lines when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $173.7 million, which indicates an increase of 13.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for SG’s bottom line is expected to increase 27.3% from the year-ago quarter’s number. Sweetgreen delivered a negative average earnings surprise of almost 12% in the trailing four quarters.

