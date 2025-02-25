B&G FOODS Earnings Results: $BGS Reports Quarterly Earnings

B&G FOODS ($BGS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.31 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $551,570,000, missing estimates of $553,379,000 by $-1,809,000.
B&G FOODS Insider Trading Activity
B&G FOODS insiders have traded $BGS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN SHERRILL purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $464,296
- JORDAN E GREENBERG (EVP & PRES OF SPICES & FLAVOR) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $66,637
- SCOTT E LERNER (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 7,611 shares for an estimated $49,998
- ANDREW D VOGEL (EVP, PRESIDENT OF MEALS) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $47,700
- ERIC H HART (EVP OF HUMAN RESOURCES & CHRO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $31,238
B&G FOODS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of B&G FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,680,994 shares (-17.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,582,048
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 989,270 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,784,717
- UBS GROUP AG added 872,539 shares (+247.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,011,793
- VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC added 773,950 shares (+204.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,332,515
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 744,898 shares (+28.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,132,347
- GILMAN HILL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 636,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,385,526
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 495,432 shares (+1220.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,413,526
