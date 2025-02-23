B&G FOODS Earnings Preview: Recent $BGS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

B&G FOODS ($BGS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $553,379,000 and earnings of $0.31 per share.

B&G FOODS Insider Trading Activity

B&G FOODS insiders have traded $BGS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BGS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN SHERRILL purchased 70,000 shares for an estimated $464,296

JORDAN E GREENBERG (EVP & PRES OF SPICES & FLAVOR) sold 8,000 shares for an estimated $66,637

SCOTT E LERNER (EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL) purchased 7,611 shares for an estimated $49,998

ANDREW D VOGEL (EVP, PRESIDENT OF MEALS) purchased 7,500 shares for an estimated $47,700

ERIC H HART (EVP OF HUMAN RESOURCES & CHRO) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $31,238

B&G FOODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of B&G FOODS stock to their portfolio, and 145 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

