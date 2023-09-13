News & Insights

Markets
BGS

B&G Foods Drops 6% After Pricing Notes Offering

September 13, 2023 — 10:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) are falling more than 6% Wednesday morning after the company priced an offering of $550 million of 8% senior notes due 2028.

The offering has been upsized from $500 million announced on Tuesday.

B&G Foods intends to use the proceeds of about $538.6 million from the offering, which is expected to close on September 26, to redeem a portion of the company's 5.25% senior notes due 2025 and pay related fees and expenses.

BGS is at $10.35. It has traded in the range of $9.90 - $20.51 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.