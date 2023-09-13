B&G Foods Drops 6% After Pricing Notes Offering

(RTTNews) - Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) are falling more than 6% Wednesday morning after the company priced an offering of $550 million of 8% senior notes due 2028.

The offering has been upsized from $500 million announced on Tuesday.

B&G Foods intends to use the proceeds of about $538.6 million from the offering, which is expected to close on September 26, to redeem a portion of the company's 5.25% senior notes due 2025 and pay related fees and expenses.

BGS is at $10.35. It has traded in the range of $9.90 - $20.51 in the last 52 weeks.

