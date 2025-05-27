B&G Foods Divests Don Pepino And Sclafani Brands

(RTTNews) - B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) has sold its Don Pepino and Sclafani brands of pizza and spaghetti sauces, crushed tomatoes, tomato puree and whole peeled tomatoes to Violet Foods, a newly formed portfolio company of Amphora Equity Partners LLC. The sale included the manufacturing facility in Williamstown, New Jersey. B&G Foods plans to use the net proceeds from the sale for the repayment of long-term debt.

"The divestiture of the Don Pepino and Sclafani brands is consistent with our efforts to reshape our portfolio, focus on our core brands and reduce long-term debt," said Casey Keller, President and CEO of B&G Foods.

