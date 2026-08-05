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B&G Foods CEO Kenneth Keller To Retire, Selects Successor

August 05, 2026 — 08:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - B&G Foods CEO Kenneth Keller To Retire [BGS] Wednesday announced the mutually agreed retirement of Kenneth Keller as President and Chief Executive, effective August 7, 2026. The company further said a successor has been selected from a senior leadership at another public company, however has not disclosed the details.

The identity and additional details of the new Chief Executive Officer will be revealed soon.

In the pre-market session, the shares were at $3.55, down 0.015 points or 0.42 percent. In the previous session, the shares closed at $3.57.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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