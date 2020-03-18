B&G Foods Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BGS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.76, changing hands as high as $18.24 per share. B&G Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.39 per share, with $26.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.77.

