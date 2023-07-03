B&G Foods Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for BGS

In trading on Monday, shares of B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.35, changing hands as high as $14.38 per share. B&G Foods Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGS's low point in its 52 week range is $10.91 per share, with $26.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.38.

