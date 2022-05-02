B&G Foods' (BGS) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is likely to witness growth in the top line when it reports first-quarter 2022 earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $511.4 million, suggesting an increase of 1.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



B&G Foods’ bottom line is likely to decline year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved down by a couple of cents in the past 30 days to 42 cents per share. The projection suggests a decline of 19.2% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. The company, which manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products, has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 6.8%, on average. BGS posted a negative earnings surprise of 7.1% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Consider

B&G Foods is witnessing higher demand for its products as consumers cook and bake at home. The company is focused on solidifying its brand portfolio through acquisitions of complementary branded businesses, developing new products and utilizing its multiple channel sales and distribution system. Prudent buyouts like Crisco (concluded in December 2020), Farmwise (February 2020) and Clabber Girl (acquired in May 2019) bode well for BGS. The persistence of these factors is likely to have been an upside for the company’s first-quarter 2022 performance.



B&G Foods has been battling cost inflation for a while. This includes escalated raw materials, packaging and transportation expenses. Industry-wide input cost inflation along with supply-chain disruptions are a threat to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. In addition, B&G Foods’ international presence exposes it to unfavorable foreign currency translation.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for B&G Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



BGS carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -7.87%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Hostess Brands TWNK has an Earnings ESP of +3.99% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The consensus mark for Hostess Brands’ revenues is pegged at $303.7 million, indicating an increase of 14.4% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hostess Brands’ quarterly earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents suggests growth of 15% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. TWNK has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of almost 6%, on average.



Hormel Foods HRL has an Earnings ESP of +1.29% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for Hormel Foods’ revenues is pegged at $3,001 million, indicating an increase of 15.1% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hormel Foods’ quarterly EPS of 46 cents suggests a rise of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. HRL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.7%, on average.



Celsius Holdings CELH has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and a Zacks Rank #3. It is anticipated to register a top and bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ revenues is pegged at $117.6 million, indicating growth of 135.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ quarterly earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, suggesting a rise of 200% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. CELH delivered an earnings beat of 156.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



