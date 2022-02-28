B&G Foods (BGS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is likely to witness a year-over-year increase in the top and the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 earnings on Mar 1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $585 million, suggesting a rise of 14.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at 42 cents per share, indicating a jump of 20% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. The company, which manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products, has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 10.1%, on average. B&G Foods delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.8% in the last reported quarter.

Key Factors to Consider

B&G Foods has been gaining on higher demand for its products as consumers are cooking and baking at home. On its last earnings call, management said that in fiscal 2021 it expects to keep witnessing solid consumer demand for its products compared with pre-pandemic levels (in 2019). Prudent buyouts like Crisco (concluded in December 2020), Farmwise (February 2020) and Clabber Girl (acquired in May 2019) have been working well for BGS. The company’s previous buyouts of notable brands, such as Green Giants McCann’s and Ortega, have also been drivers.



Apart from this, B&G Foods has also been benefiting from higher online sales, especially due to increased social-distancing trends. Management had earlier highlighted that it expects e-commerce retail sales for fiscal 2021 to keep growing and come in at $275 million. These factors bode well for the quarter under review.



That said, the company has been battling cost inflation and facing challenges related to the supply chain, including a shortfall in packaging materials, freight delays and contract manufacturing capacity. On its third-quarter earnings call, management stated that it expects input cost inflation to be significantly higher year over year in the fourth quarter of 2021. Management expects 2021 inflation in the mid-single digits, with the back half of the year reaching a double-digit increase in the portfolio. B&G Foods is on track to mitigate the impact of inflation by undertaking cost-saving initiatives, increasing list prices as well as locking in prices via short-term supply contracts and advance commodities purchase agreements.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for BGS Foods this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



B&G Foods currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Companies Likely to Post a Beat

Hostess Brands TWNK has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. Hostess Brands is anticipated to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TWNK’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $288 million, indicating a rise of 12.5% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hostess Brands’ bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 23 cents per share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests growth of 9.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Hostess Brands delivered an earnings beat of 5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Costco COST has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3. Costco is anticipated to register a top-and bottom-line increase when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $51.1 billion, indicating growth of about 14% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Costco’s bottom line has risen by 1.1% in the past 30 days to $2.67 per share. The consensus estimate for earnings suggests a jump of 24.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Costco delivered an earnings beat of 8.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Kroger KR has an Earnings ESP of +12.68% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $34.38 billion, which suggests a rise of 5.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kroger’s quarterly earnings has risen by a penny in the past 30 days at 71 cents per share, suggesting a drop of 12.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.3%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

