B&G Foods (BGS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS is likely to witness top- and bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter 2021 numbers on May 11, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $517.7 million, suggesting an increase of 15.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 55 cents per share, which has remained stable in the past 30 days. Further, this indicates a jump of 19.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 20.5%.

Key Factors to Note

B&G Foods’ first-quarter performance is likely to have gained from robust demand trends. Markedly, the company has been witnessing rising demand led by higher at-home dining and cooking practices amid the coronavirus pandemic. In this context, the company has been gaining from strong demand from mass merchants, warehouse clubs, supermarkets and wholesalers.



Additionally, B&G Foods is benefiting from higher online sales amid the pandemic. The company has continued to invest toward bolstering e-commerce capabilities. Moreover, efficient delivery services offered by the company’s retail customers have contributed toward augmenting online sales. Apart from this, B&G Foods’ strategic acquisitions have been boosting revenue prospects and strengthening portfolio. It has been benefiting from the acquisitions of Crisco and Green Giants brands. Such upsides are likely to have supported the company’s performance during the quarter in review.



However, adverse impacts stemming from elevated selling, general and administrative expenses as well as rising costs associated with pandemic cannot be ruled out. Also, high input costs, especially agricultural products, packaging and freight are a concern.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for B&G Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



B&G Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

