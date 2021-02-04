B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

B&G Foods (BGS) closed the most recent trading day at $32.49, moving -1.07% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.23%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from BGS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.44, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $525.63 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BGS should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BGS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BGS has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.63 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.23.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.