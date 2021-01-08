B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

B&G Foods (BGS) closed at $27.63 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food producer had lost 4.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.

BGS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, BGS is projected to report earnings of $0.44 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $525.63 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BGS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BGS currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note BGS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.59. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.47, so we one might conclude that BGS is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

