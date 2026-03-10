Is B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is B&G Foods (BGS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

B&G Foods is one of 179 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. B&G Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BGS' full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BGS has gained about 29.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, B&G Foods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Consumer Staples sector, Colgate-Palmolive (CL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.7%.

In Colgate-Palmolive's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, B&G Foods is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.4% so far this year, so BGS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Colgate-Palmolive falls under the Consumer Products - Staples industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track B&G Foods and Colgate-Palmolive. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

