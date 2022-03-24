B&G Foods (BGS) Stock Declines 13% YTD on Cost Inflation

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS appears troubled by escalated cost concerns. Other headwinds associated with the pandemic also pose threats to the company.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ fiscal 2022 bottom line has declined by 10.6% to $1.77 per share over the past 30 days. This suggests a decrease of 5.9% from the figure of $1.88 per share reported in the year-ago period.

High Costs – a Major Concern

B&G Foods has been battling cost inflation like many other industry players. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company’s gross margin of 19.7% contracted 160 basis points. The fourth-quarter 2021 gross margin was hurt by the greater-than-anticipated input cost inflation.

This included escalated raw materials and transportation expenses. Industry-wide input cost inflation and supply-chain disruptions also weighed on BGS’ adjusted EBITDA, which was, however, made up by contributions from Crisco’s buyout.



B&G Foods expects the input cost inflation to have a considerably industry-wide effect in fiscal 2022. Management expects to keep seeing significant cost inflation for inputs, such as ingredients, packaging and transportation. Although the company is undertaking various revenue-enhancing and cost-control measures, it is yet to be seen how effective these initiatives turn out.





Other Obstacles

On its fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 call, management stated that apart from cost inflation, other pandemic-related factors, such as the duration of social distancing and stay-at-home trends, the operation of manufacturing facilities, any additional COVID-19 wave, the company’s ability to procure ingredients and other raw materials and supply-chain status, among others, may impact the performance.



The company’s international sales are mainly to its customers in Canada, with sales usually denominated in Canadian dollars. Net sales to international countries formed nearly 8.3% and 7.8% of the company’s total sales, respectively, in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020. Any weakening of the U.S. dollar against the Canadian dollar can impact B&G Foods’ performance. Hence, volatility in foreign exchange rates remains a worry for the company.



While BGS is benefiting from prudent buyouts like Crisco, as well as elevated at-home consumption, the abovementioned cost headwinds cannot be ignored.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have dipped 12.8% year to date (YTD) compared with the industry’s fall of 3.9%.

