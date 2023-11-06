B&G Foods (BGS) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS will likely register top-and bottom-line decline when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 on Nov 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $504 million, suggesting a drop of 4.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 23 cents per share. The projection suggests a decline of 25.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year period.



The company, which manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.1%, on average. BGS posted an earnings surprise of 66.7% in the last reported quarter.

B&G Foods, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

B&G Foods, Inc. price-eps-surprise | B&G Foods, Inc. Quote

Things To Note

B&G Foods is grappling with higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, which has been putting pressure on its profits. We expect the metric to increase 1.3% to $ $48.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Management continues to see inflation across most of its portfolio, although the pace of inflation has slowed.



The company has been struggling with lower volume, hurting its sales performance. Our model suggests a volume decline of 4% in the to-be-reported quarter. In addition, the company’s international presence keeps it exposed to unfavorable currency rates.



Nevertheless, efficient pricing has been offering some respite. B&G Foods’ focus on reshaping its portfolio, evident from its emphasis on making prudent acquisitions and strategic divestitures, bodes well.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for B&G Foods this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



B&G Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of -3.30%.

Some Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI has an Earnings ESP of +3.75% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to witness top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI’s earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at 43 cents, suggesting growth of 16.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at about $468.8 million, which suggests a growth of 12.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OLLI delivered an earnings surprise of 1.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



International Flavors & Fragrances IFF has an Earnings ESP of +7.43% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to witness a top-line decline when it reports third-quarter 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IFF’s quarterly revenues is pegged at around $2.8 billion, which suggests a decrease of 9.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ quarterly earnings has moved down by 9.5% over the past 30 days to 76 cents per share, which suggests a decline of 44.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. IFF reported a negative earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



J. M. Smucker SJM has an Earnings ESP of +0.27% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is slated to witness bottom-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $2.47 per share, suggesting growth of 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. SJM delivered an earnings surprise of 7.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenues is pegged at about $2 billion, which suggests a decline of 11.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.