B&G Foods' (BGS) Innovation Pipeline Bodes Well Amid High Costs

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS has strengthened its innovation pipeline, launching licensing seasoning and grilling blends under well-recognized brands. The company has made significant strides in reshaping its portfolio through divestitures, focusing on segments with high margins and growth potential. These steps are pivotal in aligning B&G Foods with current market trends and consumer preferences, thereby enhancing its competitive position.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 5.8% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s delve deeper

The company's innovation pipeline has been revitalized with the launch of licensing seasoning and grilling blends under the Buffalo Trace, Fireball and Southern Comfort brands, well-received in initial distributions. These innovative product launches signal B&G Foods' commitment to diversifying its product portfolio and staying at the forefront of market trends. This strategy not only enhances competitive positioning but also opens avenues for growth and consumer engagement.



The significant inventory reduction achieved in fiscal 2023 reflects B&G Foods' commitment to optimizing inventory levels and improving service quality. This reduction is attributable to strategic divestitures, lower commodity costs and enhanced operational efficiencies.



Significant improvements in profit margins, with a 130-basis point (bps) increase in adjusted gross margin to 21.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrate B&G Foods' capacity to effectively recover pricing amid rising costs and realize productivity savings.



The company reduced its net debt by $335 million in 2023, leveraging improved cash flow and proceeds from divestitures. This strategic debt reduction led to a lower pro-forma adjusted net leverage ratio, signaling BGS's disciplined debt management approach and commitment to improving its leverage profile. This effort aligns with B&G Foods' long-term financial strategy to bolster shareholder value through financial stability.



The company reported a remarkable increase in net cash from operations from $6 million the previous year to $248 million in 2023. This improvement, propelled by enhanced operational performance and effective working capital management, showcases B&G Foods' focus on liquidity and operational effectiveness.

High Cost Hurdles in the Way

BGS has been grappling with higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for a while. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, B&G Foods’ SG&A expenses escalated 2.7% to $53.2 million due to higher general and administrative expenses, and consumer marketing costs. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A expenses climbed 0.9 percentage points to 9.2%.



Nevertheless, the company's ambition for operational streamlining and financial performance enhancement position it for sustainable long-term success.

Better-Ranked Food Bets

Post Holdings POST is a consumer-packaged goods holding company. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). POST has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 52.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Holdings’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 15.2% and 3.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.



Celsius Holdings CELH, which offers functional drinks and liquid supplements, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). CELH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 67.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celsius Holdings’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 41.6% each from the year-ago reported numbers.



Vital Farms VITL offers a range of produced pasture-raised foods. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. VITL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 155.4%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 20.2% and 35.6%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figures.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.