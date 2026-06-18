Is B&G Foods (BGS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is B&G Foods (BGS). BGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 7.92, which compares to its industry's average of 14.11. BGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.31 and as low as 6.36, with a median of 9.30, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for BGS is its P/B ratio of 0.74. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.65. Over the past year, BGS's P/B has been as high as 1.19 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.80.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) may be another strong Food - Miscellaneous stock to add to your shortlist. NOMD is a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, Nomad Foods Limited has a P/B ratio of 0.70 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.65. For NOMD, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.16, as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.97 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that B&G Foods and Nomad Foods Limited are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BGS and NOMD sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.