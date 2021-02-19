B&G Foods (BGS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

B&G Foods (BGS) closed the most recent trading day at $31.04, moving +0.49% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

BGS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 2, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BGS to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $525.63 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BGS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% lower. BGS is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BGS has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.29, which means BGS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

