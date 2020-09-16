B&G Foods (BGS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, B&G Foods (BGS) closed at $26.40, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food producer had lost 12.4% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BGS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BGS to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.52%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $453.53 million, up 11.62% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.22 per share and revenue of $1.93 billion, which would represent changes of +35.37% and +16.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BGS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BGS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note BGS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.54, which means BGS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

