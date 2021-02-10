B&G Foods (BGS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, B&G Foods (BGS) closed at $33, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the food producer had gained 21.99% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BGS as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect BGS to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $525.63 million, up 11.8% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BGS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.73% lower. BGS currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BGS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.11, which means BGS is trading at a discount to the group.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

