B&G Foods About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (BGS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/30/26, B&G Foods Inc (Symbol: BGS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.095, payable on 7/30/26. As a percentage of BGS's recent stock price of $4.04, this dividend works out to approximately 2.35%, so look for shares of B&G Foods Inc to trade 2.35% lower — all else being equal — when BGS shares open for trading on 6/30/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BGS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.41% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BGS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.67 per share, with $6.3799 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.04.

In Friday trading, B&G Foods Inc shares are currently up about 1% on the day.

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Further BGS Research:

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