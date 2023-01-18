BG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Bunge Ltd. (Symbol: BG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $99.89, changing hands as low as $97.95 per share. Bunge Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BG's low point in its 52 week range is $80.435 per share, with $128.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $97.91.

