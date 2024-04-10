BFST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Business First Bancshares Inc (Symbol: BFST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.45, changing hands as low as $20.19 per share. Business First Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFST's low point in its 52 week range is $13.05 per share, with $25.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.