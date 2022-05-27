BFS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $48.96, changing hands as high as $49.43 per share. Saul Centers Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFS's low point in its 52 week range is $41.975 per share, with $56.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.23.

