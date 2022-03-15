BFS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Saul Centers Inc (Symbol: BFS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.57, changing hands as high as $47.74 per share. Saul Centers Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BFS's low point in its 52 week range is $38.24 per share, with $55.4365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $47.61.

