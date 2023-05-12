BFRI Stock Earnings: Biofrontera Misses EPS, Revenue Estimates

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

Biofrontera posted a loss per share of 28 cents. That was much wider than the analyst estimate for a loss of 19 cents.

The company reported revenue of $8.73 million.

That was also lower than the analyst estimate for revenue of $9.15 million.

