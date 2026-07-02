BFLY's Embedded Partner Unveils Breakthrough in Brain Imaging Tech

Butterfly Network BFLY recently highlighted a breakthrough of its Butterfly Embedded partner, Aleph Neuro, which unveiled what it describes as the highest-resolution 3D images of the human brain captured non-invasively using Butterfly's Ultrasound-on-Chip platform.

The announcement marks another validation of Butterfly Network's Embedded licensing and co-development business, extending the reach of its Ultrasound-on-Chip platform beyond traditional point-of-care imaging into emerging applications such as brain-computer interfaces. While the development is still at an early stage and is unlikely to have an immediate financial impact, it reinforces Butterfly Network's long-term growth prospects by showcasing the versatility of its technology platform and its ability to unlock future licensing opportunities across new healthcare and technology markets.

Likely Trend of BFLY Stock Following the News

Shares of BFLY have traded flat since the announcement on June 25. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have surged 108.7% against the industry’s 9.7% decline. The S&P 500 increased 9.7% in the same time frame.

The latest development is likely to strengthen Butterfly Network's long-term growth prospects by validating the scalability of its Ultrasound-on-Chip platform beyond its core handheld ultrasound business. As more partners leverage Butterfly Embedded to develop novel imaging applications, the company stands to benefit from an expanding ecosystem of licensing and co-development opportunities without bearing the full cost of product development.

Aleph Neuro's breakthrough could attract additional technology innovators to the platform, broaden Butterfly's addressable market into high-growth areas such as neurotechnology and advanced medical imaging and create new, recurring revenue streams over time while reinforcing the competitive moat around its proprietary semiconductor-based ultrasound technology.

BFLY currently has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion.



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More on the News

Aleph Neuro is a research lab focused on developing next-generation brain-computer interfaces and describes its latest achievement as the highest-resolution 3D imaging of the human brain ever captured non-invasively using ultrasound. According to the company, its approach combines Butterfly Network's Ultrasound-on-Chip technology with advanced imaging techniques to produce MRI-like brain images without requiring invasive procedures or large, expensive MRI systems.

Aleph Neuro believes that overcoming these hardware limitations could accelerate the development of practical brain-computer interfaces capable of enabling more natural communication between humans and machines. While these claims remain at an early research stage, the announcement highlights the expanding potential of ultrasound technology beyond conventional diagnostic imaging.

The announcement also reinforces the growing momentum behind Butterfly Embedded, the company's licensing and co-development platform that enables third parties to build ultrasound-powered technologies using Butterfly Network's proprietary semiconductor platform. Aleph's milestone comes shortly after another Butterfly Embedded partner unveiled a full-body ultrasound CT scanner, underscoring the versatility of the company's Ultrasound-on-Chip technology across diverse applications.

Rather than relying solely on sales of its handheld Butterfly iQ3 ultrasound system, BFLY is increasingly positioning itself as a platform provider. The company’s technology can power innovations across healthcare and adjacent industries, potentially creating a broader ecosystem of partners and new long-term commercial opportunities.

Favorable Industry Prospect for BFLY

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global 3D imaging market size was valued at $49.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from $58.5 billion in 2026 to $206.2 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 19.7% from 2026 to 2033.

The market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis and continued advances in imaging technologies. Increasing research in brain-computer interfaces, neuroscience and AI-powered medical imaging is further expected to fuel the adoption of next-generation brain imaging solutions over the long term.

A Recent Development by BFLY

In April, BFLY secured clearance from the FDA for its fully automated Gestational Age Tool. This tool is integrated into its handheld ultrasound device and represents the first FDA-cleared AI-powered blind-sweep ultrasound solution designed to estimate gestational age.

BFLY’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, BFLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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