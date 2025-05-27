$BFLY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$BFLY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,438,447 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $BFLY:
$BFLY Insider Trading Activity
$BFLY insiders have traded $BFLY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH DEVIVO (President & CEO) sold 320,215 shares for an estimated $780,684
- STEVE CASHMAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 164,079 shares for an estimated $502,738
- HEATHER C GETZ (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,592 shares for an estimated $236,405.
- ANDREI G STOICA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,776 shares for an estimated $60,903.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BFLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $BFLY stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,127,377 shares (+524.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,250,419
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,950,868 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,287,979
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD added 2,010,928 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,584,915
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,623,176 shares (+75.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,700,841
- FIRST LIGHT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,511,029 shares (+37.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,445,146
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 1,414,475 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,225,002
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,167,055 shares (+270.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,660,885
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BFLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFLY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025
- Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BFLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BFLY forecast page.
You can track data on $BFLY on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.