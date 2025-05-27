Stocks
$BFLY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 27, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$BFLY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,438,447 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $BFLY:

$BFLY Insider Trading Activity

$BFLY insiders have traded $BFLY stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BFLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOSEPH DEVIVO (President & CEO) sold 320,215 shares for an estimated $780,684
  • STEVE CASHMAN (Chief Business Officer) sold 164,079 shares for an estimated $502,738
  • HEATHER C GETZ (EVP, CFO & COO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 95,592 shares for an estimated $236,405.
  • ANDREI G STOICA (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 19,776 shares for an estimated $60,903.

$BFLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 124 institutional investors add shares of $BFLY stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BFLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BFLY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/21/2025
  • Lake Street issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/02/2025

