BFI Infinity Ltd. Initiates Stake in Defiance Quantum ETF, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

BFI Infinity Ltd. bought 103,726 shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM)

Quarter-end position value increased by $11.13 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

This position represents a 6.66% change in reported 13F AUM for the quarter.

Post-trade, the fund held 103,726 shares valued at $11.13 million.

The QTUM stake accounts for 6.24% of BFI Infinity Ltd.'s reportable AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than Defiance Quantum ETF ›

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated April 13, 2026, BFI Infinity Ltd. initiated a new position in ETF Series Solutions - Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM)by acquiring 103,726 shares. At quarter-end, the position was valued at $11.13 million, reflecting both the share purchase and market price changes.

What else to know

This new position in QTUM accounted for 6.24% of BFI Infinity Ltd.'s reportable 13F AUM as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:AAXJ: $29.56 million (16.6% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VGK: $19.16 million (10.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ:SETM: $13.00 million (7.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VTI: $12.72 million (7.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GRID: $11.98 million (6.7% of AUM)

As of April 10, 2026, QTUM shares were priced at $116.69, up 70.2% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 38.3 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 3.25 billion Price (as of market close April 10, 2026) $116.69 Dividend yield 1.10% 1-year total return 70.2%

ETF snapshot

The Defiance Quantum ETF provides investors with targeted exposure to companies at the forefront of quantum computing and machine learning innovation. The fund's strategy leverages a rules-based index to capture growth potential in these rapidly evolving technology segments.

By maintaining a diversified, equal-weighted portfolio, the ETF mitigates single-stock risk while enabling participation in the broader quantum technology ecosystem. The ETF employs a passive investment strategy, tracking an index of companies deriving at least 50% of revenue or activity from quantum computing and machine learning technologies.

What this transaction means for investors

The Defiance Quantum ETF targets a narrow slice of the technology market, focusing on companies tied to quantum computing and next-generation computing systems. It is not a broad tech allocation, but a thematic one, built around the idea that advances in computing power and machine learning will reshape parts of the industry over time.

The ETF’s portfolio leans toward companies positioned for future applications rather than current earnings strength, which makes its performance closely tied to how investors value long-term innovation. That dynamic tends to show up in periods when growth stocks are in favor, while shifts in interest rates or risk appetite can weigh more heavily on returns. Its equal-weight structure spreads exposure across holdings, placing more emphasis on smaller and mid-sized companies rather than concentrating in a few dominant names.

For investors, the Defiance Quantum ETF may be better suited as a targeted investment bet rather than a core holding. The ETF gives exposure to a market that is still developing, where expectations can move faster than actual underlying progress. That gap can work in either direction, making the fund more sensitive to shifts in sentiment than broader equity ETFs.

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Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.