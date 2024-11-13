BFF Bank Updates Articles Amid Capital Increase

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank S.p.A. has announced the publication of its updated Articles of Association following a partial share capital increase. This move reflects the bank’s ongoing commitment to transparency and governance as it strengthens its financial standing in the European market. BFF Bank continues to excel in specialized finance, with a notable net profit of €183.2 million in 2023.

