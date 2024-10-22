BFF Bank SpA Launches €300 Million Social Bond

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank SpA has successfully placed a €300 million social unsecured senior preferred bond under its Euro Medium Term Note Programme, with a fixed annual rate of 4.875%, aimed at financing and refinancing social projects. The issuance attracted demand over twice the offered amount and will be listed on Euronext Dublin. This move aligns with BFF’s strategy to comply with MREL requirements and underscores investor confidence in the bank’s sustainable finance initiatives.

