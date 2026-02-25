BFF Bank S.p.A. (BIT:BFF) Price Target Decreased by 42.72% to 6.32

The average one-year price target for BFF Bank S.p.A. (BIT:BFF) has been revised to €6.32 / share. This is a decrease of 42.72% from the prior estimate of €11.03 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €4.44 to a high of €12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.59% from the latest reported closing price of €3.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in BFF Bank S.p.A.. This is an decrease of 22 owner(s) or 28.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BFF is 0.27%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.30% to 35,408K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APHIX - Artisan International Fund Institutional Shares holds 6,096K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 5,645K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FIGRX - Fidelity International Discovery Fund holds 3,140K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,568K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,559K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BFF by 16.90% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 2,405K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

