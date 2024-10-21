BFF Bank Plans €300 Million Bond Issuance

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank is planning to issue a senior unsecured preferred bond worth up to €300 million, targeted at institutional investors in Italy and abroad. This bond, part of their EMTN program, will be listed on Euronext Dublin if market conditions are favorable. The bank is working with Deutsche Bank, Intesa Sanpaolo, and UBS to organize meetings with potential investors.

