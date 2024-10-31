News & Insights

BFF Bank Expands Share Capital to Reward Employees

October 31, 2024 — 12:53 pm EDT

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank has increased its share capital by issuing 574,002 new ordinary shares, raising approximately €441,981.54, to reward employees under its incentive plans. This move aligns with BFF’s commitment to bolster its workforce through strategic remuneration policies. BFF, a prominent player in European specialty finance, continues to expand its footprint across multiple countries.

