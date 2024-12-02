BFF Bank Boosts Share Capital Amid Growth

BFF Bank SpA (IT:BFF) has released an update.

BFF Bank has increased its share capital by issuing 8,190 new ordinary shares to its staff as part of its incentive policies. This move is aligned with the bank’s stock option plans to enhance remuneration and motivation among employees. BFF Bank remains a key player in Italy and across Europe in specialized finance services, having recorded significant profits in recent years.

