Is BF.B Stock a Hold as Valuation and Earnings Signals Diverge Today?

Brown-Forman Corporation BF.B presents investors with a mixed setup. The company has premium brands, improving cash flow and growth pockets in emerging markets and Travel Retail. With fiscal 2027 expected to bring flat organic net sales and lower organic operating income, the case looks balanced.

BF.B’s Valuation Leaves Limited Room for Error

At $27.80 as of June 24, 2026, BF.B carried a six-12 month price target of $29. The stock trades at 18.2X trailing earnings and 16.3X the current fiscal year earnings estimate, with a price-to-sales ratio of 3.3 and a PEG ratio of 2.6.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is $1.71 per share, up from fiscal 2026 earnings of $1.53. Fiscal 2027 sales are estimated at $3.94 billion compared with $3.93 billion in fiscal 2026. That modest sales lift contrasts with the expected 3-5% decline in organic operating income.



Estimate trends are not clearly negative. The current fiscal year EPS estimate has moved 0.9% higher over the past four weeks, but the Earnings ESP of -0.3% and last EPS surprise of -63.6% keep the signal mixed.



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Premium Brands Still Support the Long-Term Case

Brown-Forman’s appeal remains rooted in premiumization, whiskey strength and innovation. Its portfolio includes Jack Daniel’s, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Diplomático and Gin Mare, with Jack Daniel’s anchoring its global whiskey presence.



Innovation is giving the business some lift. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Blackberry reached almost 300,000 nine-liter depletions in the United States by fiscal year-end and almost 150,000 nine-liter depletions across six European launch markets. Whiskey products’ net sales increased 3% on a reported basis and 1% organically in fiscal 2026.



New Mix also stands out. Its net sales increased 41% on a reported basis and 33% organically, helped by share gains in Mexico and its launch in the United States. Diageo plc DEO offers spirits-market context through its global premium drinks portfolio. Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ offers a cross-category comparison because it operates across beer, wine and spirits.

Developed-Market Weakness Caps the Upside

The counterweight is demand pressure in developed markets. In fiscal 2026, U.S. net sales declined 7% on a reported basis and were flat organically, hurt by lower Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey volumes and unfavorable portfolio mix.



Developed International net sales were flat on a reported basis but fell 3% organically. The decline reflected the absence of American-made beverage alcohol from retail shelves in most Canadian provinces, along with declines in Germany and the United Kingdom. Canada fell nearly 60% in fiscal 2026.



Category softness adds caution. Tequila portfolio net sales declined 4% on a reported basis and 6% organically in fiscal 2026, while non-branded and bulk net sales fell 68% because of lower used-barrel sales.

Bottom Line on BF.B Stock

BF.B looks like a Hold because brand strength and cash generation are being offset by weak earnings momentum and a cautious fiscal 2027 outlook. Cash flow from operations rose to $1 billion in fiscal 2026, and free cash flow increased to $893 million.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Its Zacks Style Scores are mixed, with a Value Score of C, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of C. The Momentum Score is the better part of the setup, while the broader C scores point to a neutral profile.



For now, BF.B’s strengths appear real, but the earnings signals do not fully support a stronger stance. Investors may want to see steadier developed-market demand and clearer margin recovery before turning more constructive.

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Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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