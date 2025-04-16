Bezos, Zuckerberg and 4 Other Ultra-Wealthy People Losing Money in 2025

If you ever wanted a reason to be thankful you’re not among the wealthiest individuals in the world, perhaps look at the recent trouble on Wall Street. Those days of big losses following President Donald Trump’s tariffs announcement cost some of the world’s richest people billions of dollars in net worth.

Read Next: Jeff Bezos’ Billion-Dollar Life: A Look at His Mansion Collection

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Here’s a look at how some of the ultra-wealthy fared in the beginning of the year — and why there may be hope for better days ahead.

Also see how billionaires have beaten the market over the last decade and what you can learn from them.

The Three Richest People

As reported by CNBC, the two-day drop in early April collectively took out more than $30.9 billion in net worth for Elon Musk, nearly $23.5 billion for Jeff Bezos and about $27.3 billion for Mark Zuckerberg. It was a tough time for the three richest people in the world. Further, the world’s richest 500 people were hit with the largest two-day loss ever recorded by Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

As tech stocks were especially hit hard by the newly announced tariffs, Musk, Bezos and Zuckerberg saw losses from their companies: Tesla, Amazon and Meta, respectively. Much of their individual net worth comes from the values of those businesses.

Explore More: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Bought Over $73 Million in Shares of This Tech Company — Here’s Why

Other Ultra-Wealthy People

Even before this latest trouble on Wall Street, some of the world’s billionaires saw a rough start to 2025.

As reported by Newsweek on March 11, and based on Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, here are some more ultra-wealthy people who lost money in the beginning of 2025 (through March 10).

Larry Ellison of Oracle: Lost $23.2 billion

Jensen Huang of Nvidia: Lost $20.3 billion

Michael Dell of Dell Technologies: Lost $20.1 billion

These losses came after many analysts predicted good times ahead for billionaires with Trump in the White House again. The ultra-wealthy are waiting to see how potential cuts to regulations and taxes may impact their money, per Newsweek.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Bezos, Zuckerberg and 4 Other Ultra-Wealthy People Losing Money in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.