Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

December 06, 2022 — 04:07 pm EST

Written by Joey Roulette for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' space company is partnering with Boeing Co BA.N and Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N to pitch a lunar lander to NASA, the companies announced on Tuesday, making a renewed bid to land humans on the moon in the next decade alongside Elon Musk's SpaceX.

