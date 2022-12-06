Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' space company is partnering with Boeing Co BA.N and Lockheed Martin Corp LMT.N to pitch a lunar lander to NASA, the companies announced on Tuesday, making a renewed bid to land humans on the moon in the next decade alongside Elon Musk's SpaceX.

(Reporting by Joey Roulette; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

