US Markets
AMZN

Bezos sells Amazon stake worth $1.9 bln

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded stake worth $1.9 billion in recent days, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos offloaded stake worth $1.9 billion in recent days, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold over 600,000 shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, leaving him with 54.9 million shares worth roughly $176 billion at current market prices.

Bezos, the world's richest man, has said he plans to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular