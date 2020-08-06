US Markets
AMZN

Bezos sells Amazon shares worth $3.1 bln

Contributors
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANUSHREE FADNAVIS

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

Changes dateline, adds details on share sale from filings

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos sold shares worth $3.1 billion in the e-commerce company in recent days, regulatory filings showed on Wednesday.

The stock sale comes at a time when the company's shares have surged more than 73% this year.

During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold 1 million shares as part of a previously announced trading plan, according to the filings.

Bezos, the world's richest man, had said he planned to sell stock worth about $1 billion each year to fund his rocket company, Blue Origin.

The latest share sale leaves him with 54.5 million shares worth roughly $174.64 billion at the current market price.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular