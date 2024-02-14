News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Bezos Sells $2 Bln Worth Of Shares In Second Amazon Sale

February 14, 2024 — 03:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Jeff Bezos, the founder and executive chairman of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), has recently made headlines for selling over $4 billion worth of his Amazon shares.

According to a statement filed with federal regulators, Bezos sold nearly 12 million shares on February 7 and 8, worth more than $2 billion. In addition, he had sold another 12 million shares for a similar price just a few days prior.

These two transactions together involved a total of about 24 million shares worth $4 billion, which is a small fraction of the over 976 million shares he owned before the recent sales.

Last week, Amazon announced that Bezos would sell up to 50 million shares of the company, valued at around $8.4 billion. By relocating from Seattle to Miami, Bezos is expected to save about $600 million due to Florida's tax advantages.

It's worth noting that the sale plan was initiated on November 8, with Bezos aiming to finalize it by January 31, 2025, according to the latest annual report from the company.

Apart from his business decisions, Bezos has also made philanthropic commitments towards addressing climate change and promoting human unity. In 2022, he disclosed his intention to donate a significant portion of his $124 billion fortune towards these initiatives.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.