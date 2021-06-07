Bezos on Board for First Blue Origin Space Mission

Jeff Bezos plans to be on board when his Blue Origin launches passengers into space for the first time, upping the stakes in the space tourism race.

Bezos, who is stepping down from his role as CEO of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) on July 5, said in an Instagram post that he and his brother Mark will be among the crew when Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft launches next month. The launch is scheduled for July 20.

Blue Origin's New Shepard takes off from its West Texas launch pad. Image source: Blue Origin.

"Ever since I was five years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space," Bezos said. "On July 20, I will take that journey with my brother."

Bezos is taking a page from fellow billionaire Richard Branson, who last year had planned to celebrate his 70th birthday by being among the passengers on the Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) inaugural flight. But Virgin has run into a series of testing delays, with the company now hoping to begin commercial service before the end of 2021.

Although Blue Origin has not gotten the attention that Virgin Galactic and Elon Musk's SpaceX have enjoyed, the company has methodically built its business thanks to an estimated $1 billion in funding from Bezos. It hopes to engage in a number of different commercial space businesses, including space tourism and launching payloads for government and commercial customers.

The New Shepard capsule is designed to take six passengers beyond 62 miles above sea level, the standard definition of where space begins.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 11, 2021

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1,920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1,940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.