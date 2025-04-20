Bezos’ Latest AI Move Could Change How You Shop on Amazon — Here’s What To Expect

Amazon just launched a few new features designed to make shopping with the e-commerce giant even easier. As if budget-conscious customers aren’t already fighting impulse purchases and Subscribe & Save deals that might entice them to put more items in their cart than they need each month, Amazon’s new generative AI-powered advances provide even more shopping options tailored to your preferences.

Read on for more details about these new changes and how they could change how consumers shop on Amazon.

Amazon ‘Interests’ Helps You Find the Latest Gear Related to Your Passion Projects

The AI feature, called Interests, “works on your behalf,” according to Amazon’s official announcement, to find new products that align with your hobbies and passions.

Here’s what you can expect when you use it.

Using ‘Interests’

If you have access to the feature, you’ll find it under the “Me” tab in the Amazon Shopping app. Tap “Interests” and then “Get Started.” Use plain language to describe exactly what you’re looking for, just as if you were talking to a friend. You can share your budget, aesthetic preferences, sizes (if you’re shopping for clothing) and anything else that will help Amazon find exactly what you’re looking for.

Once you’ve got your preferences dialed in, select “Update” to save this “interest.”

Then, Amazon will search and let you know when new items launch that fit your description, or if a suitable product restocks or goes on sale, according to the Amazon news release.

Amazon ‘Buy for Me’ Connects You With Products Beyond the Amazon Platform

While “Interests” keeps shoppers apprised of products within Amazon’s vast inventory, “Buy for Me” finds deals available from a specific brand’s website that aren’t stocked in the brand’s Amazon storefront.

Using ‘Buy for Me’

When you search for a branded item in the Amazon Shopping app search bar, you’ll find Amazon’s inventory of merchandise, including products carried by third-party sellers with orders fulfilled by Amazon. With Buy for Me, you’ll see an option to shop brands’ sites directly.

Depending on the product, you’ll have an option to buy directly from the brand’s website or to stay within the Amazon app and make your purchase. Essentially, Amazon purchases the item from the brand website for you.

Delivery, returns and exchanges are managed by the retailer, not by Amazon, according to an Amazon news release.

Pros and Cons

These AI-powered features have benefits and drawbacks for consumers. Both features expand the possibilities of finding what you need within the familiar Amazon interface. While Interests carries the risk of encouraging impulse purchases, Buy for Me might make it easier to stay focused on buying only what you need.

As Martin Peers wrote in his newsletter, The Briefing, “When shoppers go to a website to check out a pair of shoes, for instance, there’s always a chance they’ll spot something else they like and also buy that. That kind of impulse buy won’t happen if everything is done via an agent.”

However, by keeping you within the Amazon app, it increases the chance that you’ll continue browsing and fill your cart. As always, it’s important to keep your financial goals in mind whenever you’re shopping online and stick to a list of only the items you need.

Both apps are currently in beta version. Buy for Me is available only on the Amazon Shopping app, while Interests is available on the app and on the Amazon mobile website to select users in the U.S.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Bezos’ Latest AI Move Could Change How You Shop on Amazon — Here’s What To Expect

