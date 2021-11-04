Bezos Earth Fund Committed To Aid Climate Changes Efforts Worldwide

(RTTNews) - The Earth Fund set up by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has given away $947 million in grants and has now more than $9 billion left to distribute for programs and initiatives undertaken to fight climate change.

The 10 billion fund, announced by Bezos in Feb 2020, was set up to provide funds to programs, organizations and various efforts undertaken to fight climate change, bring down the carbon levels across the world and offer better data programs and analytics to monitor the economics and the results of this new economy.

On Monday, Amazon announced that $2 billion of the $10 billion would be set aside for restoring nature and changing food systems. Earlier, during Climate Week NYC held in September, the Bezos Earth Fund had committed $1 billion for nature, bringing the total amount spent to $3 billion for conservation, landscape restoration, and food-systems transformation.

Bezos Earth Fund CEO Andrew Steer said, "The goal of the Bezos Earth Fund is to identify the major transitions we need to go through as an economy and as a society in the world, and to identify where we can help accelerate these transitions that are necessary."

The Bezos Earth Fund is completely different from the Climate Pledge Fund set up at Amazon. The Climate Pledge Fund is committed to developing technologies that Amazon and other companies will require to be carbon emissions free by 2040.

At the Bezos Earth Fund, there is a committed team of professionals that make plans for investment. They make proposals, do research and advise.

According to Steer, the evolution to a green economy is a series of large changes, and within each of those large changes, there is another series of smaller steps.

"There is a big transition, like the energy system, the food system, manufacturing, the built environment, transportation, and so on. And each of these has four or five sub-transitions, which in and of themselves are quite large," he added.

In September, the Bezos Earth Fund had pledged $203.7 million in grants to non-profits working in climate justice, advocacy for climate savvy economic recovery, and decarbonization innovation.

Grants were also given to other initiatives as well like decarbonization innovation, climate-focused economic recovery and climate justice among others.

