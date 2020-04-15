Companies
AMZN

Bezos and Zuckerberg join White House phone call on reopening U.S. economy

Contributors
Jeffrey Dastin Reuters
Katie Paul Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Jeff Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon.com Inc, and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc's CEO, on Wednesday participated in a White House conference call about how to reopen the U.S. economy in light of the coronavirus pandemic, company spokespeople said.

April 15 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos, the chief executive of Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, and Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Inc's FB.O CEO, on Wednesday participated in a White House conference call about how to reopen the U.S. economy in light of the coronavirus pandemic, company spokespeople said.

The phone call followed an announcement Tuesday by U.S. President Donald Trump about the formation of an advisory council on how to open up the country, which includes other top U.S. executives such as Apple Inc AAPL.O CEO Tim Cook.

(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin and Katie Paul in San Francisco Editing by Chris Reese)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 415 344 4914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN FB AAPL

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular