Bezeq Israel Telecom posts Q2 profit, sees mixed results from coronavirus

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA swung to a profit in the second quarter after posting a large write-off in 2019 and said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a "mixed" impact on the company.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said on Monday it earned 270 million shekels ($79 million) in the April-June period, compared with a 1.57 billion shekel loss a year earlier when it had two major write-downs in its business units.

Revenue slipped 3.1% to 2.16 billion shekels.

After opting to forgo an annual outlook until now, Bezeq said it expects to post adjusted net profit of 950 million shekels in 2020, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.5 billion shekels.

It said that cost-cutting and other measures Bezeq took to counteract the effects of the coronavirus offset most of the decline in revenue from the loss of roaming services at its Pelephone mobile phone unit.

Pelephone, Israel's third-largest mobile operator, earned 1 million shekels in the second quarter, down from 2 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 6.1% while its subscriber base rose to 2.376 million from 2.263 million.

($1 = 3.4047 shekels)

(Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

