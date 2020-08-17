Bezeq Israel Telecom posts Q2 profit, reinstates 2020 outlook

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Bezeq Israel Telecom BEZQ.TA swung to a profit in the second quarter after posting a large write-off in 2019 and on Monday said it would likely continue to deal well with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bezeq, Israel's largest telecoms group, said it earned 270 million shekels ($79 million) in the April-June period, compared with a 1.57 billion shekel loss a year earlier when it had two major writedowns in its business units.

Revenue slipped 3.1% to 2.16 billion shekels.

Bezeq said the impact of the coronavirus had been mixed, taking cost-cutting measures to counteract the effects of a loss of revenue from roaming services in its Pelephone mobile phone unit due to a virtually moribund tourism sector.

After opting to forgo an annual outlook until now, Bezeq said it expected to post adjusted net profit of 950 million shekels in 2020, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 3.5 billion shekels.

Bezeq said it should continue to be able to "adequately deal with the effects of the pandemic and its possible continuation or worsening beyond (its) assumptions" given its "financial robustness, cash-generating capacity, high cash balances and strong debt structure."

The company said it hoped to soon deploy a nationwide fibre-optic network as well as a 5G mobile network.

"Our entry into the field of fibre optics will have far-reaching effects on Bezeq and the entire Israeli economy," chief executive David Mizrahi said.

After years of disagreement, Israel's telecoms regulator has allowed Bezeq to deploy fibre in less than 100% of the country. Bezeq has said its network currently could reach 1.5 million households.

Pelephone, Israel's third-largest mobile operator, earned 1 million shekels in the second quarter, down from 2 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 6.1% while its subscriber base rose to 2.376 million from 2.263 million. Last week it was awarded a 5G licence.

($1 = 3.4047 shekels)

